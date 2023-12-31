Kevin Dunn Reportedly Gives Notice to WWE, Will Be Leaving Company

PWInsider reports that longtime WWE executive Kevin Dunn gave his notice and will be leaving the company soon. Dunn worked as the Executive Producer & Chief, Global Television Distribution and worked in WWE for over three decades. He told WWE about his decision to retire this week.

One of the reasons for Dunn’s decision is due to changes made backstage after the Endeavor purchase and TKO merger. One source noted that Dunn would never “do anything that was dictated” to him, as he personally ran production on his own. This was not a creative issue, but a disagreement on how things should be from from a TV production standpoint. Specifically, Endeavor has been looking to cut costs on that front.

WWE has never asked Dunn to leave, even though there had been rumors. Dunn was previously asked to remain on the Board of Directors when Vince McMahon retired in July 2022. It wasn’t seen as shocking, however, as there have been rumblings over the years that Dunn would not work for anyone except Vince McMahon in WWE. After the merger, McMahon’s power decreased. Dunn has been responsible or the look and feel of WWE events for decades. He was the executive producer of all WWE programs.

Dunn previously had a reputation of being “rash” and “rude”, but was said to have softened after McMahon left (before the return and Endeavor sale). Some felt this was a sign that even though Dunn was hard on production staff. McMahon may have been hard on Dunn in private.

It’s unclear who will replace Dunn, although the belief is that multiple people will handle his responsibilities. Dunn had taken a step back in recent weeks and allowed others to do more after the merger. This may have been because he knew he was planning to leave.