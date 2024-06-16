– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Corey Brennan ahead of yesterday’s WWE Clash at the Castle, WWE Superstar AJ Styles discussed his feigned retirement angle with Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown. According to Styles, the parallels between his angle and the one with Mark Henry and John Cena were not planned.

AJ Styles stated on the angle, “All of them are happy accidents. Nothing’s ever — you don’t plan it. Well, I wouldn’t say that. My gear is a little bit different. My gear is planned but when it comes to promos, not really.”

At yesterday’s WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland, Styles failed in his title challenge against WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes in an I Quit Match. Rhodes won the match, forcing Styles to say “I quit.” The event was held at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and broadcast live on Peacock.