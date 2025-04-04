wrestling / News

Liv Morgan Reveals Her Wrestlemania Dream Match, Wants To Face CM Punk and AJ Lee

April 4, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Liv Morgan Saturday Night's Main Event 12-14-24 Image Credit: WWE

In an interview with Khel Now TV (via Fightful), Liv Morgan revealed that what her dream match would be for Wrestlemania, and which superstar she’d want to return for it. Morgan has previously only competed in tag matches at the event and this would be no exception.

She said: “My answer for this, it is Dominik and I versus CM Punk and AJ Lee. How fire, right?

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Liv Morgan, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading