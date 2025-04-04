wrestling / News
Juice Robinson Reportedly Set To Be Cleared For Training Soon
April 4, 2025 | Posted by
Juice Robinson has been out of action for months after suffering a broken fibula in a match late last year. The injury happened during a Continental Classic match with Will Ospreay, which resulted in Robinson getting replaced by Komander.
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Robinson is only a few weeks away from returning to in-ring training, which means he should be back on TV not long after that. It was noted that at the very least, there should be a timetable for his return to the ring once he’s training again.
