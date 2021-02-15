Kevin James Reveals He Wrestled Mick Foley In High School

Kevin James was the latest guest on ‘Hot Ones’, where he spoke about what it was like to be on the same high school wrestling team as Mick Foley. Here are highlights, via Wrestling Inc:

On wrestling Mick Foley: “I played football, and never wrestled before, but they needed another heavyweight to go with Mick [on the team]. So they brought me over, and we had some battles. I used to throw him around a little more, I think I was in better shape than him.”

On Foley jumping off of his roof: “That’s where the mind [for pro wrestling] was developing. I remember him jumping off his roof on cardboard boxes, he was just doing these weird things and he’s the nicest guy ever. He’s incredible, writes children’s books, does so much for charity. Just a great, great guy. But he’s definitely a little off.”