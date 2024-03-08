Kevin Kelly Reportedly Fired From AEW

As previously reported, Kevin Kelly was removed from the AEW roster and wasn’t used at yesterday’s AEW Collision tapings. According to a new report from PWTorch, that’s because Kelly has been fired from the company.

Sources claim it was Kelly’s social media posts that cost him his job. As noted, he went on Twitter last weekend and accused Ian Riccaboni of libel, claiming that he hurt his career. He specifically claimed that Riccaboni accused him of spreading Q’Anon theories after he promoted the film Sound of Freedom.

Kelly wrote: “When you go out of your way to intentionally mischaracterize my raising awareness of the global horrors of child trafficking to a fringe conspiracy theory that everyone knows is bulls–t in order to hurt my career and standing in the industry, that at the very least is libelous. But the idea of what I bring to the table is lost there because Ian libeled me. So I sit on the bench, valued by my peers, waiting to get my number called, keep asking why but get pushed aside. It’s okay, because there is no one better than me. Ask the ones that know and they’ll tell you.”

Beyond that, Kelly’s work in AEW was viewed as “subpar” by people in the company, as well as possibly Tony Khan, who made Tony Schiavone the lead announcer of Collision a few months into its run.

