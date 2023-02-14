Kevin Knight Shares His Title & Event Goals With NJPW, Says He Wants “To Do It All”

In a recent interview with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, NJPW’s Kevin Knight shared his thoughts on what he hopes to accomplish with the company. He also shared some details on his overall career goals and if he has aspirations to join a US promotion at some point. You can find a few highlights from Knight below.

On his specific goals within NJPW: “Tokyo Dome is definitely something [I want to do]. I was trying to politick my way to get there this year, trying to talk to Gedo, ‘Let me get in a Rumble or something.’ But that’s always a goal. Now that I’m in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, I want to do it all, the Tokyo Dome. I’m riding with KUSHIDA right now, so I want to go for those belts, the Junior [Heavyweight] Tag belts, Best of Super Juniors, I gotta get in there and show people what I’m about. It’s time to show people what I really can do on the one-on-one action. Of course, gotta go for those IWGP Junior Heavyweight, IWGP Heavyweight, everything. While I’m here, I want to do everything. Nothing is not impossible for me. Anything that comes my way, I’m going for it. That’s all the goals right there.”

On if he’d consider joining a US-based wrestling promotion: “Of course. When I got into wrestling, I didn’t know anything about New Japan Pro-Wrestling. So I’m still learning as I’m here. I’m still learning, but now that I’m here, everything in New Japan, I want to do and check it off the list. Always the goal, WWE, now AEW, so somewhere in the future, maybe. I don’t know. We gonna see where the journey goes. It’s my story that I get to write, so we get to see where we go. Of course, WrestleMania. I gotta go to the Royal Rumble once. I can’t tell you how many times I watched the 2000 Royal Rumble for the Rikishi/Too Cool moment. I gotta make one myself at some point. Of course, that’s another goal. I’m a wrestling fan at heart, so I just want to make myself proud.”