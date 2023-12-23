Kevin Nash on Who Came Up With Line From CM Punk’s WWE Return Promo

– During this week’s edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash the recent return promo for CM Punk on Monday Night Raw following WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. Nash took note of Punk’s closing line before the show went off the air, “I’m not here to make friends. I’m here to make money.” Nash noted how The Kliq would say it in promos during their careers, but the one who originally came up with it was late WWE Hall of Famer Chief Jay Strongbow. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nash on where CM Punk got the closing line of his return promo: “All of a sudden people take saying that when — we all did it, like ‘I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to make money.’ The Kliq said that, but you have to at some point give the author credit. That was Chief Jay Strongbow.”

On Captain Lou Albano’s version: “And Lou Albano was: ‘There’s only two things in this business that’s real: money, and the miles.’ That’s Captain Lou.”