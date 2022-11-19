Kevin Nash on the Changes After WWF Became WWE

– On a recent edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed WWF transitioning into WWE in 2002, due to a lawsuit by the World Wildlife Fund (also WWF), and how it made the company “become corporate.” Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Nash on WWF becoming WWE: “Once they took the ‘F’ out, once the WWF became WWE, and all of sudden, man, it was just like they were working their way to become corporate. They were working their way to become public. They were trying to get public. So, they started to, you know, from pulling a rubber hand out of a women’s vagina to now we’ve gotta figure out how we can cut this back and make this a viable stock option.”

Nash on how the changes impacted the talent: “So, they really put the kibosh, and I remember several times I remember coming back and them being like, ‘1 o’clock, everybody meet out in the ring, we’ve got a rehearsal,’ and I’m thinking to myself, ‘F**k, my back ain’t touching that mat.’ It’d be like, ‘No, we’re gonna go over the verbiage,’ and I’m like, ‘It’s f**king 1 o’clock, I just got here. I don’t f**king know anything I’m supposed to say.'”