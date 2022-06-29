Kevin Nash Praises The Young Bucks, Says They ‘Make Everyone Look Good’

Kevin Nash recently stood up for the Young Bucks after fellow WCW alum Buff Bagwell said he didn’t ‘get’ the AEW Tag Team Champions.

Bagwell wrote: “Okay, this is where the internet turns on me. I get why the Young Bucks are loved, and they get themselves over. I don’t get the Young Bucks though.”

Nash replied: “You would if you worked against them. Super talented and can make everyone look good”

Nash and Eric Young teamed against the Bucks at Impact Wrestling house shows back in 2010 when the Bucks were Generation Me.

