Kevin Nash Discusses How Pro Wrestling Has Had An Influence On Hollywood

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is a part of the cast for the recently released film Chick Fight, and he discussed the impact pro wrestling has had on Hollywood in an interview with the Miami Herald (h/t Fightful).

In the interview, Nash talked about how former wrestlers like The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Batista, and others have landed huge acting roles, with The Rock being the person that has made the biggest impact thus far.

“Stallone was bigger than life then and I had no idea who Hulk Hogan was,” Nash said. “He was really the first one to open the door. Wrestling was still the red-headed stepchild. I don’t think it was until Dwayne, everything he did with opening number one at the box office, Dwayne is the one that really has made it sheik to be a pro wrestler or ex-pro wrestler and be in this field. A guy like Dave Bautista, he’s a lead but he also does smart things. He did the role in Blade Runner. He reads the script and realizes that the character is intricate to the story.”

Nash went on to discuss his role in Magic Mike and how he tries to make the most of what he gets when given certain roles in his acting career.

“When I read the first Magic Mike, I was like, ‘Tarzan doesn’t really have much to say or do, but if you look at the arc, if Tarzan doesn’t smoke weed, The Kid doesn’t dance and the movie doesn’t get made. In John Wick, Francis doesn’t have that big of a scene but he’s memorable because he’s the only person that walks away alive. When I read a script and something is offered to me, I look at it and say, ‘It’s not much, but if handled right, it’s a nice piece of work.'”

Chick Fight is centered around the story of a woman who joins an underground fight club to try and turn her life around.