Kevin Nash Explains Why Sting Woudn’t Have Worked As Well As nWo’s Third Man
July 25, 2025 | Posted by
On the latest episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash was asked about the long-standing rumor that Sting was considered to be the third member of the NWO instead of Hulk Hogan. Nash explained why, in his view, it had to be Hogan. You can check out some highlights below:
On it not working: “I don’t think it would have worked as well. Because Steve (Sting) had never been to New York or WWE.”
On other problems: “And the fact that Scott and I came in as invaders, it only made sense that the third person would be basically the stamp of the WWE. And Hogan had never been a heel.”
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Kliq This an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.
