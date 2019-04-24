Kevin Owens Attacks New Day, Says He’s Coming For World Championship (Highlights)

– Kevin Owens’s tenure in the New Day came to a quick end, as he attacked Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on Smackdown. Owens went after Kingston on tonight’s show after the World Champion saved Owens from being attacked by Shinsuke Nakamura after Kingston beat Nakamura in the main event. Owens beat Kingston down and then hit Woods with the apron powerbomb. You can see pics and video from the segment below.

After he was done with the attack, he told Kofi that he was coming for the World Championship. Kingston vs. Owens has not been officially announced for Money in the Bank, but that clearly looks to be the direction they’re heading.

Owens joined the stable as a replacement for Big E. on last week’s Smackdown due to Big E.’s injury, but that is obviously over.