Kevin Owens, Matt Menard Attend NHL Stanley Cup Finals Game Six

WWE”s Kevin Owens and AEW’s “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard attended game six of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals. The Florida Panthers sealed their Stanley Cup victory with a win at home against the Edmonton Oilers, and as you can see in the below video from Sportsnet footage, Owens and and Menard were seen entering the building ahead of the game.

Owens is out of action due to injury issues, while Menard hasn’t worked a match in AEW since April but appears regularly as a commentator.