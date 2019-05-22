Kevin Owens Reportedly Said He Didn’t Want to Work Saudi Arabia Show

– It doesn’t look like Kevin Owens will be competing at WWE Super Showdown, as he reportedly told officials he didn’t want to work the show. Fightful reports that Owens told WWE that he didn’t want to travel to Saudi Arabvia to work the event.

Saudi Arabia has been a contentious situation since last year. Daniel Bryan and John Cena both refused to work Crown Jewel after the controversy surrounding journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder by Saudi nationals under the direction of people in the Saudi government and women have traditionally been banned, though Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks worked a match last year. Owens’ close friend Sami Zayn has not worked Saudi shows because of his Syrian heritage and charity work; Saudi Arabia and Syria have a history of political tension between them.

Owens did compete at last year’s Greatest Royal Rumble event. It’s unclear why his decision has changed this time around.