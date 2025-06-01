Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley, Pat McAfee & More React to R-Truth’s WWE Exit

R-Truth’s WWE departure is the story of the day and Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley, Pat McAfee and more have taken to social media to pay tribute to Truth. As noted, the record-breaking former WWE 24/7 Champion announced his exit from the company earlier today and you can see reactions below from Owens, Ripley, McAfee, Ricochet, Naomi, Big E., and many more:

I’ve said many times that there are a few people in this industry for whom I have unlimited respect, love and admiration for. @RonKillings is at the very top of that list. An incredible, timeless performer with an unmatched ability to entertain and bring a smile to anyone he… — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 1, 2025

In all seriousness, this is literally so heartbreaking… Thank you Truth 🖤 — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) June 1, 2025

I love @RonKillings It’s guaranteed joy when he’s a part of a segment.. He’s also my dad’s favorite WWE Superstar of all time. The McAfees are bummed aht but we all know R Truth will continue to bless the world with his BIG ass brain 🗣🗣 THANK YOU TRUTH pic.twitter.com/ZswYMvQIzi — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 1, 2025

Noooooooo we never got do our tik toks 😢 https://t.co/XVpOlEGZSk — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) June 1, 2025

No one made me laugh backstage more than Ron. I’ve known this man for 13 years. He treated me like a brother from the very first day. Never saw him in a bad mood. A man who spread kindness and joy every chance he could. https://t.co/YBO8gaGEfN — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) June 1, 2025

You're an amazing talent and an even better person. Go enjoy your life unc! — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) June 1, 2025

I’m going to take that as a huge compliment, although it’s untrue. R Truth is beloved, Ricochet is hated. You need both. — Samantha (The Bomb) (@SamanthaTheBomb) June 1, 2025

Thank you For The Judgment Day Memories, R Truth. Live, Laugh, Love 💜 pic.twitter.com/LWMogdWlTS — DirtyDomDom (@DirtyDomDom) June 1, 2025

You’re the best! Hope we can run it back bro ❤️ — DONOVAN DIJAK (@DijakFYE) June 1, 2025

Mind blowing! A true company guy and amazing person! Thank you for everything in and out of the ring my friend. https://t.co/92iR0Xifnt — Tom (@TomPestock) June 1, 2025

one of my favorite and most supportive people i’ve ever gotten to work with. gonna miss you so much Truthy 😩 https://t.co/o4Wp6ZTGHo — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) June 1, 2025

The number of times I’ve been on a card with Ron and he was one of the most over performers on the card – even if it was during a time when he wasn’t being featured on TV – I can’t even count. One of the funniest and best out there ! https://t.co/FUYuBRwrWq — Matthew Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) June 1, 2025

This is truly the end of an era. Working with @RonKillings was always a real treat. One of the most entertaining to ever do it. The skit we did with @TheMikeRallis at the @OriginalFunko HQ was one of the most fun moments of my career. https://t.co/SKstTK9xEI https://t.co/h9qymgyy1E — Dean “Mojo” Muhtadi (@MojoMuhtadi) June 1, 2025

R-Truth is the man — Trevor Lee (@TrevorLeePro) June 1, 2025

I wanna wrestle this legend!!! https://t.co/a8pjbO18uJ — Oro (@OroMensah_wwe) June 1, 2025

I’m so honored to have met you my guy. I would always cherish our time together — Sidney Akeem (@sidneyakeem) June 1, 2025

Thank you for everything you’ve done for the business, the doors you opened and being a real OG to the whole locker room. Taught me a lot about the game and how to navigate this business. Ron Killings is timeless! 🙏🏾✊🏾 https://t.co/SIrS3UzDQu pic.twitter.com/FQU2yWT0kx — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) June 1, 2025