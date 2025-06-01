wrestling / News

Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley, Pat McAfee & More React to R-Truth’s WWE Exit

June 1, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Raw Talk R-Truth 10-24-22 Image Credit: WWE

R-Truth’s WWE departure is the story of the day and Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley, Pat McAfee and more have taken to social media to pay tribute to Truth. As noted, the record-breaking former WWE 24/7 Champion announced his exit from the company earlier today and you can see reactions below from Owens, Ripley, McAfee, Ricochet, Naomi, Big E., and many more:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

R-Truth, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading