WWE News: Kevin Owens Tweets Video to Hospitalized Woman, Mr. T Funko Pop Figure Pic, Sasha & Bayley Play Video Games
– The daughter of an 83 year old grandmother who is hospitalized asked several WWE stars to send her a message or a short video to cheer her up. Kevin Owens did just that, tweeting a video where he said he hopes she gets better.
https://t.co/abDAFwW6fc pic.twitter.com/WdNg50HZzY
— Just Kevin again (@FightOwensFight) August 25, 2020
My badass grams – wrestling bestie & 83 y/o hero – isn't doing well in hospital. 😔 Trying to get some of her favs to send a msg/small vid to cheer her up. Anyone? @FinnBalor @reymysterio @LaceyEvansWWE @ByronSaxton @TrueKofi @NikkiCrossWWE @otiswwe @SuperKingofBros @humberto_wwe pic.twitter.com/uDjxjhSiIT
— Amanda Caliber (@AmandaCaliber) August 25, 2020
– Funko tweeted a look at their upcoming WWE Pop vinyl figures.
Coming Soon: Funko Pop! WWE. Pre-Order now! https://t.co/qfExwWBf81 #Funko #FunkoPop #Pop pic.twitter.com/bIAlWL0f0x
— Funko (@OriginalFunko) August 25, 2020
– Bayley and Sasha Banks take on Papa Dawks, Prince Pretty and host Austin Creed at Role Models on The Jackbox Party Pack 6.
