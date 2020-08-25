WWE News: Kevin Owens Tweets Video to Hospitalized Woman, Mr. T Funko Pop Figure Pic, Sasha & Bayley Play Video Games

– The daughter of an 83 year old grandmother who is hospitalized asked several WWE stars to send her a message or a short video to cheer her up. Kevin Owens did just that, tweeting a video where he said he hopes she gets better.

– Funko tweeted a look at their upcoming WWE Pop vinyl figures.

– Bayley and Sasha Banks take on Papa Dawks, Prince Pretty and host Austin Creed at Role Models on The Jackbox Party Pack 6.