Kevin Owens Laments Wrestling’s Loss Of Humility

Speaking recently with TNT Sports, WWE’s Kevin Owens shared his thoughts on his place as part of the narrative surrounding The Bloodline and how backstage attitudes have shifted somewhat since he began his career (per Wrestling Inc). Owens explained how, in his mind, keeping a clear head and a realistic perspective is vital for a wrestler. You can find a few highlights from Owens and watch the full interview below.

On the scope of his role as part of The Bloodline angle: “I don’t feel responsible for any of it … it was a tiny little part. I just happened to have a 20-year story with Sami already. Sami and The Usos made that story, but I was just coming in and out here and there. I was always the obvious choice to finish up that part of the story … the credit goes to those guys. I obviously wanted it to be us [main eventing] because I felt like our story deserved it 100 percent. Sami and The Usos deserved that and I’m so glad it worked out. Save for Roman maybe in the past two years and everything he’s been doing with the title … I think I’ve had the best run out of anybody and I feel very lucky to be – just be there and I’m so grateful for it all.”

On the changing atmosphere backstage at WWE: “Here’s one thing about this industry that I think is going and being lost and I really hate it – I think humility is going out the window. All I see is constantly people putting themselves over on social media and all this stuff. I see the same people in the locker room and I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s not just a character they’re playing’ … they really think this shit. It’s crazy. Being humble in this industry is a huge key to success and it’s an important quality to have and I think that’s gone.”

On maintaining his sense of grounding as a WWE talent: “I was friends with people in ‘NXT’ and when we got called up, they went insane. For me, I always did everything I could to keep a level head and because of that, I always try to look at things as realistically as I can. I’ve said, ‘Right place, right time’ in my career a lot and that’s the truth. It just happened over and over again, because I can give myself enough credit for being in that place when it was time to pick somebody and I was there … I got there myself, but I don’t want to ever lose sight of the reality.”