Kevin Sullivan on Creative Control of Hulk Hogan in WCW, Booking of the Dungeon of Doom

– During a recent edition of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, former WCW booker and wrestler Kevin Sullivan discussed the booking of the Dungeon of Doom in WCW, and Hulk Hogan using his creative control in WCW to bring in his friends and try and focus on what had been successful with before in the past. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Sullivan on booking of Dungeon of Doom and Paul Wight winning the title in his in-ring WCW debut at Halloween Havoc 1995: “Well, somebody has creative control — Hulk. If you look at what Hulk was doing, he was going back to guys that he drew money with. So, Paul [Wight] became André, The Renegade became The Ultimate Warrior, and he surrounded himself with guys he had drawn money with — Kamala, [Jim] Duggan, Brutus [Beefcake]. He brought all his friends in, and the thing is, his friends had drawn money, but the business was rapidly changing. So, my idea about the Dungeon of Doom was, ‘Let me put them all in one segment and kind of encapsulated them there’ so I wouldn’t have to put them all through the show.”

Sullivan on Hulk Hogan’s view on wrestling at the time: “It was hard for him to see that the business was changing — because he had been so successful.”