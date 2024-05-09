wrestling / News
Kevin Sullivan Praises Crowd at WWE Backlash France, Says They ‘Made The Matches’
May 9, 2024 | Posted by
In the latest episode of Tuesday with the Taskmaster (via Wrestling Inc), Kevin Sullivan praised the crowd at WWE Backlash France in Lyon, which got so loud at one point they shook the WWE cameras. They were loud through the entire show.
Sullivan said: “In Puerto Rico [at Backlash], that crowd made the matches. [They have] got a virgin territory … who hasn’t really had a history of pro wrestling and I think they hit another homerun.”
Triple H suggested during the post-show press conference that when WWE returns to France, it could be at a stadium.
