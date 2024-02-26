Kevin Sullivan Says Sabu Is In Good Shape, Has Had Offers For Last Match

Kevin Sullivan is friends with Sabu, and he recently gave an update on the ECW legend’s plans for a last match. Sabu said in January that he plans to have his last match this year, and Sullivan weighed in on the matter on Tuesday With the Taskmaster. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his friendship with Sabu: “I just saw him on Saturday and I talked to him. We’re good friends, I think I had his second match. I saw him and he looks fabulous, it’s the best he’s looked for 15 years and he’s going to have one more match … He said he had a few offers already, and he’s not sure who his last opponent would be.”

On Sabu having a last match: “I think he could get more than one match out of him he looks so good.”