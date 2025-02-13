Kevin Von Erich Shares Memories Of Working With Bruiser Brody

Kevin Von Erich worked with Bruiser Brody during the latter’s time in WCCW, and he recently looked back on the legendary brawler. Kevin was a guest on Marshal and Ross’ The Claw Pod and was asked about working with Brody during the conversation. You can see highlights below:

On working with Brody: “Brody was the way he was, you know? He would always come at you, but he could be a heel or babyface you know? He was a monster, and you know never knew what he was going to do… and Brody was really like a bulldozer.”

On what Brody was like behind the scenes: “Well you got to realize, son. You know, all of us were bullies. I mean, we were all big tough guys and we’ve been getting our way all our lives, I guess. And [Brody] was kind of that way. But your uncles and me, we’d have a code of ethics. We would never fight anyone that was smaller than us or you know, didn’t want to fight. But [Brody] didn’t have that [a code of ethics like the Von Erichs], he was just different, and he would tear somebody up. I don’t care if they were small, he would just go after them. That’s [Brody], you know? He’s like a tiger shark. You’ve just gotta remember that.”

