Kevin Von Erich Says His Sons Are In Negotiations: ‘Great Days Are Coming’

Kevin Von Erich says that his sons Ross and Marshall are currently in negotiations on a deal. The Von Erichs appeared on AEW TV yesterday on Collision, and Kevin spoke with Third League Radio about their appearance and more. You can see some highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On Ross and Marshall appearing for AEW: “We’ve got a show for AEW. It’s this new wrestling company that’s cutting edge. My sons love it. I’m for all the businesses, WWE, AEW, and all the new companies coming up, I want them all to do well. But I especially have a good feeling about AEW. These guys are sharp, they’re smart, and they’re experienced. They know what they’re doing, and I like the feel of it. So we’re looking forward to it.”

On his sons carrying on the family legacy: “It’s weird. Their first few matches got me choked up. I was like, ‘What’s wrong with me?’ It’s pretty big. I love those boys so much. I’m so proud of them. Watching them wrestle is great. It kind of lights me up,” Von Erich said.

On whether his sons might be at ROH Death Before Dishonor: “I don’t know what I can say or can’t say. I know they are in negotiations right now. They’re talking to different people. I know that it’s a great day, and great days are coming. I love the AEW mentality and the way they are, and they’ve got great catering, too [laughs]. WWE, them too, nothing against them, but I really like AEW. That’s kind of where I’m leaning right now, but it’s up to the boys, so we’ll just see. We’ll find out.”