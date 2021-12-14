Khabib Nurmagomedov Says WWE Wants Social Media Star Hasbulla To Appear For Them

Retired UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov says that WWE (among other sports-related brands) is wanting to bring in Russian social media star Hasbulla. Nurmagomedov recently spoke with Red Corner MMA and talked about the popularity of the 19 year-old Dagestan personality, who has become a viral sensation over the last year.

“We talk about all this stuff with Hasbulla,” Nurmagomedov said (per Fightful). “He has to go to the US. In the US, he is very popular. All the big celebrities and stars and promotions like WWE, NBA, hockey, American football, UFC, all these sports he is very popular. They all know him. He has to move for a couple years to the US and become maybe a billionaire. At a minimum, a millionaire. He needs to make a visa and go to USA.”

Nurmagomedov also spoke at a press conference (per Championat) about WWE’s interest, saying, “The WWE, wrestling, also wants him to come to them somehow. They want to pay him some big money to get him into the ring. He’s immensely popular abroad.”

Hasbulla Magomedov is a little person, standing 3’3″. He became known via his posts on Instagram, where he has almost 2 million followers, and TikTok.