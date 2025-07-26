Killer Kelly Reveals Where Her Ring Name Came From

Killer Kelly has revealed where she got her ring name from. The TNA star responded to a post from Fightful asking about wrestling lore and noted that her ring name came from fans chanting it in Portugal.

Kelly wrote:

“My wrestling name back home in Portugal was “Kelly”. One day, at a show, the crowd started chanting “Killer Kelly” because I was being vicious in ring. That stuck with me and I decided to go by it as a tribute to the fans that were with me from the beginning. best decision”