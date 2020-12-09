Killer Khan Accused Of Hit And Run

The Tokyo Reporter brings word that former pro wrestler Killer Khan has been accused of a hit and run and injuring a woman in Shinjuku Ward, Japan. On October 18, Kahn (real name Masashi Ozawa) allegedly hit the woman while riding a bicycle in the Hyakunincho area, then fled the scene. The woman, who was in her 20s, suffered a broken tooth and other injuries that took a month to heal.

Ozawa was revealed to be a person of interest after police looked at security camera footage in the area. The Shinjuku Police Station sent Ozawa to prosecutors after suspecting that he violated the Road Traffic Law for hit-and-run and negligence resulting in injury.

Ozawa said: “I know that I struck the woman, but I had to go to my nearby [restaurant]. I am sorry for injuring [her].”

Ozawa retired from wrestling in 1987 and is perhaps best known for his matches with Andre the Giant in the 1980s.