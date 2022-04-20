wrestling / News
Killer Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux Get Eloped in Alaska (Video)
April 20, 2022 | Posted by
– Wrestlers Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are officially married. The couple recently went to Alaska to get eloped, and they shared a video of the special occasion, which you can see below:
“Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we’re married! We flew to Alaska, hopped on a helicopter and flew to a glacier for a very private ceremony (then wrestled the next day, naturally). We initially weren’t going to share this footage but after further discussing it; we’d actually like to do so and say thank you so much for all the support we get from you all. Whether you’re a fan, friend or family- you have all participated in brining joy into our lives.”
On behalf of 411, congratulations to Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.
