Killer Kross & Scarlett Bordeaux Get Eloped in Alaska (Video)

– Wrestlers Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are officially married. The couple recently went to Alaska to get eloped, and they shared a video of the special occasion, which you can see below:

“Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we’re married! We flew to Alaska, hopped on a helicopter and flew to a glacier for a very private ceremony (then wrestled the next day, naturally). We initially weren’t going to share this footage but after further discussing it; we’d actually like to do so and say thank you so much for all the support we get from you all. Whether you’re a fan, friend or family- you have all participated in brining joy into our lives.”

