KiLynn King Says Her ACL Surgery Is Done, Went ‘Really Well’

KiLynn King is officially on the med, announcing that her ACL surgery has been done. As reported, King revealed midway through last month that she would need to undergo surgery after she tore her ACL in a match on Mayhem On Mills’ The GLOW show on December 17th. King said at the time that she could be out up to a year.

King posted to her Instagram account on Monday to give fans an update, as you can see below. She captioned the post:

“The deed is finally done..———-

Surgery went really really well, thank you to Dr. Tramer and all the nurses who talked me through everything and kept a smile on my face.. This was my first major surgery so I had a lot of nerves and anxiety and they made the process so pleasant and smooth, now I’m home binge watching TWD.. Thank you guys for all the prayers and well wishes, today we rest, tomorrow the comeback begins.”

ON behalf of 411, our best wishes to King for a quick and full recovery.