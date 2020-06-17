King Mo Says Davey Boy Smith Jr Is Soft and Scared

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, MLW star King Mo spoke about his feuds with Low Ki and Davey Boy Smith Jr, calling them both soft and saying the latter is scared of him. Here are highlights:

On working with Low Ki and using dirty tactics to win: “It was good; I got my win and got the victory. His cornerman saved him from taking further punishment but Low Ki is a vet and tough as nails. But the young guy came through and got the job done. I’m pretty sure what you saw was the edited version – they call it deep fakes. The truth is that I knocked him out. The true version is me standing over him after a nasty left hook and he went down,” said Mo. “But MLW, because the footage was so violent and bloody and atrocious, they edited it to where other things happened. But I know what happened and people in Philly saw what happened. But MLW with their deep fakes, they changed it to make it more family friendly.”

On working at the former ECW Arena: “I have a great appreciation for the ECW Arena but I’m gonna be real with you. I’m a WCW guy. I’m an NWA guy and I grew up with that and Mid-South Wrestling. ECW was more of a Northeastern thing but I’m from the South. Mid-South, WCW, NWA – that’s what I was on. WWF was cool but I was more of a Mid-South, WCW, NWA guy straight up.”

On working with the Von Erichs: “I’m not gonna lie, it’s something special. But it’s even more special when I’m kicking their ass in front of the Dallas crowd back at home. Because unlike me, I’m still in the States while these chumps went to Hawaii for a reason. They left Texas and the South for a reason and that’s because they’re soft. SOFT! SOOOOOFFFTTTTT!!!! It works for them and works for everybody they’ve beaten. But it won’t work against me and they haven’t faced me yet. They can do all of the high-flying stuff and kicks and the bar room brawl stuff, but what happens when they get taken down? I put my knee on their belly and start throwing nasty punches at their chins. Then when they turn their backs to me, I throw a rear naked choke and make them tap. I might not even let them go and I’ll let them go to sleep. It’s an Ambien pill. I heard they have insomnia so I’m their cure. All they have to do is come to me and I’ll help them go to sleep.”

On facing Davey Boy Smith Jr: “What happened when he faced me? Who won? …After I whooped Low Ki’s ass in Philly, I heard guys talking in the back, ‘We can’t show this on TV. It’s too brutal. BeIN won’t let us play this.’ Then that’s when they did the deep fakes and made the ending different just to please the fans and families that watch MLW. That’s all they did. Man, he’s scared. I asked him, ‘Hey do you want this work? Do you wanna train with me?’ And I got no text, no response. I heard nothing from him since,” stated Mo. “I’ve just seen a few tweets and videos on Instagram of him doing cute stuff like cartwheels and not no real training like what I’m doing. We train hard at American Top Team and we train to knock out or submit bums. Honestly, my goal isn’t to pin nobody. It’s to punish people. Punishment – that’s all I’m trying to dish out. Davey has the skills to be something in MMA and handle his business. But he don’t have the skills to mess with me. He can’t mess with me but he can mess with everybody else. Now, he’s a tough guy. He can grapple and has good hands. But let’s see what he wants to do.”