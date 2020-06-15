King Mo Wants To Win MLW Tag Team Titles By Himself

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, King Mo spoke about his desire to becoming the MLW tag team champions all by himself and wanting to headline NJPW Wrestle Kingdom. Here are highlights:

On why he chose to join MLW: “MLW has the names right now and some of the names I wanna work with. Brian Pillman Jr., MJF but now he’s gone, Fatu, Injustice – there’s a lot of people I think I can take out and build a name for myself. I made a name for myself in MMA and now it’s time for me to come in wrestling and take over. I’m gonna start in MLW and take over there and then go to another place and wreck shop there as well.”

On his relationship with MLW management and if he’d join Team Filthy: “I’m getting all the opportunities I need. They had no other option as I strong-arm them to get what I want. I’m ATT – American Top Team to the fullest until I die. Me and [team owner] Dan [Lambert] spoke with Team Filthy and we said, ‘Your enemy is now my enemy and let’s work together and eradicate these bums.’ The Von Erichs? Clowns! Low Ki? Clown! Davey Boy – man I don’t even wanna say his name. Clown!”

On how MLW differs from Impact: “In Impact they couldn’t use me as much because I was still competing. I was still out there fighting actively. Now in MLW, I’m coaching. I might come back and take a few fights here and there. But right now, I’ve gotta make a name for myself in MLW and eliminate all of these bums with Dan. Dan talked to me the other day and said, ‘Mo, I’ve got a plan for you.’ He told me the plan and once I execute it, you’re gonna see me with the belt. Maybe all of the belts – I wanna be a one-man tag team champion. I want all of the belts.”

On his career goals: “I want to get to Japan and wrestle there. My goal is to headline a Wrestle Kingdom or make it to a Wrestle Kingdom. I’d love to work with Naito, that’s my guy. Naito or Ibushi – I’m a big fan of New Japan. I’m a big fan of Ospreay and I was a big fan of Ring of Honor, AEW. I’m a big fan of pro wrestling in general. As long as people are out there supporting pro wrestling, then it will stay strong. I want it to stay strong so people can watch me do my thing and whoop some ass in the ring.”