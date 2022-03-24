wrestling / News
King Muertes Set For MLW’s Azteca Underground Event
King Muertes is set to be part of MLW’s Azteca Underground show over WrestleMania weekend. MLW announced on Monday that Muertes is signed to compete at the event, with his opponent not yet revealed.
You can see the full announcement below:
King Muertes added to AZTECA Underground in Dallas April 1
Cesar Duran presents a special matinee show + interactive event
The Man of 1,000 Deaths will enter Cesar Duran’s cathedral of violence as King Muertes has signed the dotted line to compete on Friday, April 1 at Cesar Duran’s MLW AZTECA UNDERGROUND hosted by Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with a special 2pm matinee, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping and interactive experience.
Grab your tickets at http://www.MLWLucha.com and Eventbrite.
LINE-UP FOR APRIL 1:
¡Azteca Apocalypto Match!
LA Park vs. Jacob Fatu
¡Super Lucha!
Bandido vs. Flamita
Grudge Match
nZo vs. KC Navarro
4-way for National Openweight Championship
Alex Kane (champion) vs. ACH vs. Myron Reed vs. Puma King
Mexican Strap Match
Aramis vs. Gino Medina
Super Estelar de Trios
Aerostar, Microman, El Dragon vs. Strange Sangre (Arez, Mini Abismo Negro & ???)
Octagon Jr. vs. Matt Cross
More matches and appearances to be announced soon.
More Trending Stories
- David Otunga To Auction Off Jennifer Hudson’s Engagement Ring
- Thunder Rosa On Her Relationship With Tony Khan In AEW, Cody & Brandi Rhodes Leaving The Company
- William Regal Recalls Nearly Having Leg Amputated In 2018, Being Told He Had 24 Hours To Live
- Reby Hardy On Why She Doesn’t Have Issues With Her Kids Being on TV