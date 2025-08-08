King Of The Hill Tie-In To Be Featured On Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

King of the Hill is back for a new season, and the show will be featured on next week’s WWE Smackdown. Variety reports that the animated series will be featured on the August 15th episode of Smackdown from Boston to promote the new season airing on Hulu.

The site reports that Smackdown will feature a “custom wrestling mat” with King of the Hill signage, and that “King of the Hill digital creative will be shown throughout the arena. WWE superstars Sheamus and Johnny Gargano will create videos inspired by moments from the show.”

The new season of the fan-favorite series is streaming in full on Hulu.