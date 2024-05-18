wrestling / News
King & Queen Of the Ring Semifinals, More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
May 17, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has set semifinal matches in King & Queen Of the Ring plus more for next week’s WWE Smackdown. The following matches are set for next week’s show, which airs Friday night on FOX:
* WWE Queen of the Ring Semifinal Match: Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax
* WWE King of the Ring Semifinal Match: Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga
* Bayley vs. Chelsea Green
* AJ Styles confrontation with Nick Aldis
