KISS Demon On Why WCW Never Did An Action Figure Of Him, Gene Simmons Being Willing To Appear on PPV

Dale Torborg, best known as the KISS Demon from WCW, has revealed why he never got an action figure out of the character. Torborg was a guest on the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast and discussed the matter, saying it was because WCW was worried about the contract terms. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On why there was never a Demon action figure in WCW: “They never did The Demon (figure), because apparently there was some dispute between the KISS license and ToyBiz. WCW, I think, was afraid to do merch for me because of the contract. They just really shied away. They flew me to Vancouver to do the video game shoot, took all the pictures, and then they said, ‘We can’t use you because of the contract.’ They were wrong.”

On the details of the contract: “I don’t remember exactly, but it was something where I was 50% or more of whatever the entity was, more money went to KISS, but if I was less, it was just a normal deal. WCW people were afraid. The cool thing is, I went to Gene (Simmons) and I said, ‘Part of the reason why this character is not getting pushed is because they can’t make merch off of it.’ He said, ‘Have them call me, I’ll change the deal to make sure it will work for you.’ They never did. WCW never did. Gene agreed to do a pay-per-view with us, New Blood Rising, Gene agreed to do it with us and they never called him,” he said.