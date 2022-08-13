Impact Knockout Tag Team Titles Change Hands at Impact Emergence

We have new Impact Knockout Tag Team Champions following tonight’s Impact Emergence. Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo defeated Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary at Friday’s show in order to capture the championships. The finish came when Rosemary tried to mist Green but hit Valkyrie instead, which led to a double suplex on Rosemary for the win.

The win marks Purrazzo and Green’s first runs with the titles, and ends Valkyrie and Rosemary’s reign at 54 days. They won the titles from The Influence at Slammiversary on June 19th.