Knockouts Championship Match Set For Impact Turning Point

Trinity will defend her Knockouts Championship against Deonna Purrazzo at Impact Turning Point. Impact announced on Sunday morning that Trinity will defend her title against Purrazzo at the Impact! Plus event, which will be taped on October 27th and air November 3rd on Impact! Plus.

The updated lineup for the show, which takes place in Newcastle, England, is:

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Eddie Edwards vs. Will Ospreay

* Subculture (vs. Eric Young & Josh Alexander

* Jordynne Grace vs. Dani Luna

* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Brian Myers & Moose

* Rich Swann vs. Trey Miguel vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Alex Windsor vs. Gisele Shaw

* Simon Miller vs. Joe Hendry