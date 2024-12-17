– In a post on social media, The New Day’s Kofi Kingston blamed WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio for the duo’s absence last night on WWE Raw. According to Kingston, Mysterio blocking them from the locker room was why they weren’t able to appear as advertised.

Kofi Kingston wrote, “I’m seeing that many people were very upset that we didn’t get to come out & address the crowd last night on #WWERaw as advertised. Blame ‘locker room leader’ @reymysterio. Since he denied us a place to change into our work clothes, we could not work. So we went home. Thanks Rey.”