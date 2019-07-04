wrestling / News
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Comments on Appearance of His Chest, Ric Flair vs. Dusty Rhodes Hidden Gems Clip, WWE 24 Clip Features Kumail Nanjiani at WrestleMania
– Earlier today on Twitter, WWE World champion Kofi Kingston responded to a fan asking on Twitter, “Why does Kofi’s chest look like it’s collapsed?” Kofi Kingston wrote in response, “The Big Show chopped me in the chest in ’09 and it hasn’t been the same since…”
@WWETheBigShow chopped me in the chest in ‘09 and it hasn’t been the same since…😢
– WWE released a new Hidden Gems clip featuring Ric Flair vs. Dusty Rhodes in a Steel Cage Match that took place in 1986. You can check out that vintage clip below.
– A new WWE 24 clip is available featuring Academy Award-winning comedian Kumail Nanjiani cheering on Batista in a Batista shirt at WrestleMania 35. You can check out that clip below. The WWE 24 special on Batista airs this Monday on the WWE Network following Raw. Nanjiani also costars in Stuber alongside Batista.
