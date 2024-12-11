– During a recent interview with In the Kliq, WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston credited Bryan Danielson (formerly Daniel Bryan) for going to bat for him in WWE for Kingston’s main event title run. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kofi Kingston on Daniel Bryan/Bryan Danielson: “Daniel Bryan, I think, is one of the greatest. He’s got to be top-five of all time for a lot of different reasons. His resiliency. He’s a guy who broke his neck and came back when people said that he wasn’t going to be able to do it, you have to admire someone that can do that.”

On Danielson going to bat for him in WWE: “On top of that, too, he’s somebody who doesn’t really seek any credit, you know what I’m saying? He does a lot of things. He had a lot to do with why I was even in that position. I know he had gone to bat for me to be in that position, because that’s what the people wanted. So I know he was a very big advocate of that, and he’ll never tell you that, he’ll never brag about that, because that’s not what his like purpose in doing that was. It was just about doing the right thing, and I’m always grateful for that.”

Kofi Kingston went on to defeat Danielson at WrestleMania 35 to capture the WWE Championship.