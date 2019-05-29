Kofi Kingston Talks About How He Loves Going to Saudi Arabia for WWE Shows

– The National recently spoke with WWE World champion Kofi Kingston. Below are some highlights.

Kofi Kingston on wanting to be one of the greatest champions ever: “I have worked 11 years to get to where I wanted to be but that is not the end of the journey. This is now the beginning of the journey and my goal is to be one the greatest WWE champions of all time and the way you do that is by going up against great superstars and legends and Brock Lesnar no doubt is a legend. He is a Hall of Famer. For me to get in the ring with Brock Lesnar would be amazing. It is almost a measuring stick to see where I stand. We wrestled each other at Beast in the East (in 2015) in a Network Special about four or five years ago. As a wrestler, a performer and a person I have grown so much since then so to get a second chance, at this point in my career, would be great. I am all about that. I do hope he chooses me. I think the match would be awesome but it would be an amazing challenge for me to see where I stand as a performer.”

Kingston on The New Day being together after five years: “We have been together for five years and it is still a lot of fun. I think we still have a lot of ground to cover and still there are so many things we can do and make people laugh, smile and have a good time. To be able to have this success with two people I consider brothers, and I mean that when I say it, has been amazing. The longer we are together the rarer the relationship I realise we have.”

Kingston on going to shows in Saudi Arabia: “Every time we go to Saudi the show gets bigger and bigger. It is almost like a second WrestleMania to be honest with you. The fireworks, the people that are there, the spectacle, I love going to Saudi. I told this story before but before we ever had a show there I went there for promotional work. I was there for seven days and it was one of the greatest experiences of my WWE career. It was great meeting fans and people who had dreams of WWE coming to their country. Now you fast forward five years later and we have events now in Saudi that are just so big and I have witnessed the growth. To be a part of that is really special and every time we go to Saudi I look forward to that. The energy is of the charts and it is about putting smiles on people’s faces. I can’t wait to go back.”