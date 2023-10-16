Kofi Kingston Celebrates Opening of Library and Digital Center Opens In Ghana

In a post on Twitter, Kofi Kingston commented on the opening of the Kofi Kingston Library and Digital Center in Ghana, West Africa. The building opened on Friday through CLICK for Quality Education Foundation (a.k.a. Computer Lab and Integrated Centre of Knowledge for Quality Education).

He wrote: “WE DID IT!

The Kofi Kingston Library and Digital Center is officially open, up and running! And we couldn’t have done it without all of you! It was such a special day filled with excitement, enthusiasm, optimism, and hope.

HUGE thanks to everyone who donated to the@gofundme! Your generous contributions helped make this vision a reality and we are ever grateful for your willingness to give!

Thank you to all the board members of the CLICK for Quality Education Foundation: Elizabeth Afua Sarkodie-Mensah, Leslie Esi Mensah Osabutey, Catherine Woodworth Wong, and Joanna Hadjicostandi-Anang. They, along with several others, all dedicated their time and effort over the years to make this possible.

We have all come together to make a real difference in the lives of Ghanaian children!

And now, into the future we go!