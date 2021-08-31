Kofi Kingston Says Reginald’s 24/7 Title Run Is a Hit With His Kids

Count Kofi Kingston and his family as big fans of Reginald and his 24/7 Championship run. Reginald won the 24/7 Title back in July following his split from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, and Kingston discussed how much his kids love the champion’s work on the latest Feel the Power podcast.

Kofi said (per Fightful), “We had a show in San Antonio and my kids were at the show and the one person they couldn’t stop talking about was Reginald. He had a segment on TV where Tozawa and R-Truth are chasing him around and they’re camouflaged in trash cans and everything and Reggie’s jumping through like the trees and doing a flip off the trees, he does a flip over the car lands on his feet and gets into the car. My kids cannot stop talking about it, especially Orion. He’s like, ‘Yeah, the one guy, he did the flip into the tree and then he flipped over the car, he drove away and he said too easy,’ he’s still talking about it. That was like a week and a half ago.”

“Obviously, we know him and we know how talented he is, and the cool, crazy things he can do,” he continued. “But the fact that he used to be at the Cirque du Soleil shows, you know, top performance, just crushing it, again, just an incredible level of talent that it takes to be a performer in general, but particularly like a Cirque du Soleil performer because the preciseness like seeing Reggie in the ring, and seeing what he does in the ring, blows my mind away because he’d never, he doesn’t miss a step and obviously, he’s new, you know what I’m saying? But like, the stuff that he does right now is so unique. To me, it just takes such — he’s never had a performance in front of a live crowd up until July when we started having shows. That was his first live performance. So the fact that he’s like killing it is mind-blowing to me. But then again, he’s been doing it for a lifetime with this Cirque du Soleil.”