Komander Weighs In On Reports That WWE & AEW Are Interested In Him

Komander has reportedly garnered interest from both WWE and AEW, and he recently weighed in on the matter. The luchador, who worked the March 1st episode of AEW Dynamite in the Face of the Revolution ladder match, spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On reports of WWE & AEW are interested in him: “It’s very humbling to hear that people want to know where I’m going next. That is a huge honor, to be spoken of in such a manner. I came from nothing. I had absolutely nothing. I did this because it is what I love to do. I understand that my career could be just like my rope walk—it could be a great success, or it could be a failure. No matter what happens, I’m always going to get back up. I never did this for the fame. I do it out of love. Whatever comes next is a blessing.”

On his rope walk: “It is difficult, and I understand the risks, but that was my chance to show I belong in the major leagues. That was my shot to let the world know that Komander is here. I ran the ropes, I took a deep breath and then I went blank as soon as I jumped. It felt like I was flying in the sky. My state of mind, it was clear. Then, when I made contact with the other wrestlers, I waited for that audience reaction. Their reaction is what tells me if I nailed it or if I failed.”