Konnan Claims Kenny Omega ‘Has Failed on American TV,’ Says His Promos Are Not on the Level of Other Top Guys

– During a recent edition of his Keepin It 100 podcast (h/t WrestlingInc.com), Konnan and Disco Inferno commented on Kenny Omega’s run in AEW, with Konnan saying the former IWGP heavyweight champion and current AEW tag team champion has “failed on American television.” Below are some highlights of Konnan and Disco Inferno discussing Kenny Omega.

Konnan on Kenny Omega’s promos failing on American TV: “While Omega got majorly over in Mexico and Japan, he has failed on American television because his promos aren’t on the level of other top guys. Also, he has not been pushed as a star, but just another guy who can work. There are 18 other guys who know how to work, Omega doesn’t stand out in any way.”

Disco Inferno on the transition to weekly American TV for an indie or Japan-based wrestler: “If you are an independent wrestler, or wrestling in Japan, it is night and day to transition to weekly American TV. As opposed to just having matches, you have to deliver on promos, sell facial expressions, and build up a lot of skills on a weekly basis.”

Inferno on Omega’s promos not being good: “Omega doesn’t cut a good promo. This is why it has become difficult for him to elevate himself to the level of Jericho and Moxley because his mic skills are not close to those guys. Also, he doesn’t understand the psychology of what you have to do in the ring and mic on American TV.”

Konnan on Omega getting over with fans in Mexico: “The fans in Mexico loved Kenny because we built an aura around him and they went nuts every time he stepped through the curtains. That has not happened in AEW.”