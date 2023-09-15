Konnan Recalls Eddie Guerrero Being Hesitant About Being Paired With Chyna In WWE

Eddie Guerrero and Chyna had a famous on-screen pairing in WWE, and Konnan says that Guerrero was hesitant about it at first. Konnan recalled the early 2000s on-screen romance angle between Guerrero and Chyna on a recent episode of Keepin’ It 100, noting that Guerrero was worried about being sidelined in the storyline.

“She’s the original Mami,” Konnan said of Chyna (per Wrestling Inc). “And Eddie didn’t want to do that gimmick with her, because he thought he was playing second fiddle [to her]. And I was like, ‘Bro, just show them you can do this and they’ll use you for everything else.'”

Konnan went on to say that Chyna “definitely deserves to be in the Hall of Fame by herself.”