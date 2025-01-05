Konosuke Takeshita Announces He’s Joined NJPW In Addition To AEW & DDT Pro

Konosuke Takeshita has joined NJPW following his victories at Wrestle Kingdom 19 and Wrestle Dynasty. The AEW star captured the NEVER Openweight Title with a win over Shingo Takagi at Wrestle Kingdom and then defended both that title and his AEW International Championship against Tomohiro Ishii at Wrestle Dynasty. Following his match at the latter event, Takeshita spoke backstage and said that he has joined NJPW in addition to his already existing affiliations with AEW and DDT Pro.

Takeshita has been a part of DDT Pro since 2012, and signed with AEW after several appearances in November of 2022.