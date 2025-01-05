wrestling / News
Konosuke Takeshita Announces He’s Joined NJPW In Addition To AEW & DDT Pro
Konosuke Takeshita has joined NJPW following his victories at Wrestle Kingdom 19 and Wrestle Dynasty. The AEW star captured the NEVER Openweight Title with a win over Shingo Takagi at Wrestle Kingdom and then defended both that title and his AEW International Championship against Tomohiro Ishii at Wrestle Dynasty. Following his match at the latter event, Takeshita spoke backstage and said that he has joined NJPW in addition to his already existing affiliations with AEW and DDT Pro.
Takeshita has been a part of DDT Pro since 2012, and signed with AEW after several appearances in November of 2022.
KONOSUKE TAKESHITAが驚きの発言！
「日本のプロレスファンに朗報がある。俺は今、DDT、AEW、2団体所属しているが、これからはそれに加えて新日本プロレス、“3団体所属”になった」
全文https://t.co/xoA0yjb6Sh#njWD pic.twitter.com/zlgLeBoi8B
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) January 5, 2025
KONOSUKE TAKESHITA選手がDDT、AEWに加え新日本所属になったことをバックステージコメントで明かしました。これで日米3団体所属！ とんでもないことになってきました。（奈良）#njpw#AEW#ddtpro#週プロ pic.twitter.com/fRVmaW0nZh
— 週刊プロレス (@shupromobile) January 5, 2025