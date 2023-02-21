wrestling / News

Konosuke Takeshita Says He Was Crying While Watching Keiji Muto’s Last Match

February 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Pro Wrestling NOAH Keiji Mutoh Final Countdown Image Credit: Pro Wrestling NOAH

– AEW star Konosuke Takeshita commented on today’s Keiji Muto Grand Final Pro Wrestling Last Love Hold Out event,w here Keiji Muto stepped into the ring for the final time of his career. Muto lost in the main event to NJPW star Tetsuya Naito. Muto then challenged Masahiro Chono to an impromptu match, which Chono won via submission.

Takeshita said he was in tears over the event in his post on Twitter. He wrote the following:

“A Japanese legend wrestler left the ring. I could not stop crying when I watch his last match.Yes, I guess pro wrestling is the best sport and entertainment. My wrestling career is still going on. I dream of one day becoming a superstar like you. #MutoFinal”

