wrestling / News
Keiji Muto Grand Final Pro-Wrestling ‘Last-Love’ Hold Out Results 2.21.23: Mutoh Wrestles Final Matchups
– Pro Wrestling NOAH and NJPW presented the Keiji Muto Grand Final Pro Wrestling Last Love Hold Out show last night at the Tokyo Dome. Wrestling legend Keiji Muto, aka The Great Muta, wrestled the final two matches of his career.
As noted, in the scheduled main event, NJPW star Tetsuya Naito beat Muto with the Destino. After the match, Muto challenged Masahiro Chono to an impromptu match, which Chono won in under two minutes with the STF.
The card featured talent from NOAH, NJPW, AJPW, TJPW, Dragongate, and DDT. Below are some results, per NOAH’s official website:
* Masa Kitamiya & Daiki Inaba beat Yoshiki Inamura & Yasutaka Yano at 7:21.
* Miyu Yamashita, Yuka Sakazaki, Rika Tatsumi & Shoko Nakajima beat Maki Itoh, Yuki Arai, Miu Watanabe & Mizuki at 11:38.
* Good Looking Guys (Jake Lee, Jack Morris & Anthony Greene) beat Sugiura-gun (Takashi Sugiura, Timothy Thatcher & Satoshi Kojima) at 7:14.
* Stinger (Yoshinari Ogawa, Eita, HAYATA, Chris Ridgeway & Daga) beat Atsushi Kotoge, YO-HEY, Seiki Yoshioka, Alejandro & Junta Miyawaki at 6:23.
* The 37KAMIINA (Yuki Ueno, MAO, Shunma Katsumata & Toui Kojima) beat Tetsuya Endo, Hideki Okatani, Yuya Koroku & Takeshi Masada at 9:06.
* Naomichi Marufuji, El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. & Ninja Mack beat Shun Skywalker, Diamante & KAI at 11:20.
* KONGO (Katsuhiko Nakajima, Kenoh & Manabu Soya) beat Kento Miyahara, Suwama & Yuma Aoyagi at 15:57.
* Taiji Ishimori & Gedo beat NOSAWA Rongai & MAZADA at 4:43 with the Bloody Cross.
* Hiromu Takahashi beat AMAKUSA at 11:02 with the Timebomb II.
* Kazuchika Okada defeated Kaito Kiyomiya at 16:32 with the Rainmaker.
* Tetsuya Naito beat Keiji Muto at 28:58 via pinfall with the Destino. After the match was over, Muto challenged Masahiro Chono, who was ringside at commentary, to an impromptu mach. Chono accepted the offer.
* Masahiro Chono submitted Keiji Muto at 1:37. Tiger Hattori served as the special guest referee.
🤘THANK YOU KEIJI MUTO! #ThankYouMuto #noah_ghc #MutoFinal pic.twitter.com/UqYdcgJ125
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) February 21, 2023
21 February 2023
Professional wrestler Keiji Muto, retired.
Pro Wrestling LOVE ❤ ︎#noah_ghc #MutoFinalpic.twitter.com/iOF2FUltO5
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) February 21, 2023
🗣 @muto_keiji: “The match against Chono, I really wanted to do it. Chono and I debuted together and I wanted to end the event with him. I didn’t know he could move like that."#noah_ghc #MutoFinalpic.twitter.com/AAnCflQ3ZU
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) February 21, 2023
Muto: “For the past month I've had a lot of trouble with my injuries. I worked hard on my rehab so I'm glad I was able to move more than I thought. It's been a happy career for me as a lot of wrestlers don't get to have retirement matches."#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/vd182r9DdA
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) February 21, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Mike Tyson Prefers WWE to AEW, Matt Menard Calls Him A Mark
- Mick Foley Shares His Last Conversation With Lanny Poffo, How The Poffos Inspired Him
- Backstage Update on Triple H Allegedly Being ‘Underwhelmed’ By Returning WWE Superstars
- Arn Anderson Disputes Jim Herd’s Claims About Lex Luger’s WCW Salary, Criticizes Herd’s Offers To Ric Flair