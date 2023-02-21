– Pro Wrestling NOAH and NJPW presented the Keiji Muto Grand Final Pro Wrestling Last Love Hold Out show last night at the Tokyo Dome. Wrestling legend Keiji Muto, aka The Great Muta, wrestled the final two matches of his career.

As noted, in the scheduled main event, NJPW star Tetsuya Naito beat Muto with the Destino. After the match, Muto challenged Masahiro Chono to an impromptu match, which Chono won in under two minutes with the STF.

The card featured talent from NOAH, NJPW, AJPW, TJPW, Dragongate, and DDT. Below are some results, per NOAH’s official website:

* Masa Kitamiya & Daiki Inaba beat Yoshiki Inamura & Yasutaka Yano at 7:21.

* Miyu Yamashita, Yuka Sakazaki, Rika Tatsumi & Shoko Nakajima beat Maki Itoh, Yuki Arai, Miu Watanabe & Mizuki at 11:38.

* Good Looking Guys (Jake Lee, Jack Morris & Anthony Greene) beat Sugiura-gun (Takashi Sugiura, Timothy Thatcher & Satoshi Kojima) at 7:14.

* Stinger (Yoshinari Ogawa, Eita, HAYATA, Chris Ridgeway & Daga) beat Atsushi Kotoge, YO-HEY, Seiki Yoshioka, Alejandro & Junta Miyawaki at 6:23.

* The 37KAMIINA (Yuki Ueno, MAO, Shunma Katsumata & Toui Kojima) beat Tetsuya Endo, Hideki Okatani, Yuya Koroku & Takeshi Masada at 9:06.

* Naomichi Marufuji, El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. & Ninja Mack beat Shun Skywalker, Diamante & KAI at 11:20.

* KONGO (Katsuhiko Nakajima, Kenoh & Manabu Soya) beat Kento Miyahara, Suwama & Yuma Aoyagi at 15:57.

* Taiji Ishimori & Gedo beat NOSAWA Rongai & MAZADA at 4:43 with the Bloody Cross.

* Hiromu Takahashi beat AMAKUSA at 11:02 with the Timebomb II.

* Kazuchika Okada defeated Kaito Kiyomiya at 16:32 with the Rainmaker.

* Tetsuya Naito beat Keiji Muto at 28:58 via pinfall with the Destino. After the match was over, Muto challenged Masahiro Chono, who was ringside at commentary, to an impromptu mach. Chono accepted the offer.

* Masahiro Chono submitted Keiji Muto at 1:37. Tiger Hattori served as the special guest referee.

21 February 2023 Professional wrestler Keiji Muto, retired. Pro Wrestling LOVE ❤ ︎#noah_ghc #MutoFinalpic.twitter.com/iOF2FUltO5 — Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) February 21, 2023

🗣 @muto_keiji: “The match against Chono, I really wanted to do it. Chono and I debuted together and I wanted to end the event with him. I didn’t know he could move like that."#noah_ghc #MutoFinalpic.twitter.com/AAnCflQ3ZU — Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) February 21, 2023