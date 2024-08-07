wrestling / News
Kota Ibushi Comments on Upcoming DDT Match, Says He Received Permission From AEW
– As previously reported, Kota Ibushi is making his in-ring return later this month for DDT Pro on August 25. He’s set to team with Danshoku Dieno and Akito against the team of Tetsuya Endo, Yuki Iino, and Yuya Koroku. Ibushi later commented on the match announcement via social media, revealing he was granted permission to take the match by AEW.
Kota Ibushi wrote, “Ahhhhhh!! It’s been about 8 years. It feels nostalgic yet new. Akito-kun, Dino-san. I only have memories of both of them. And I never thought I would cross paths with Endo, who I had entrusted to him. I’ve got permission from AEW, so everything’s fine. Oh, young wrestlers, please be gentle with me. I think I’ll go at full power. Did he pick up the microphone at that time? Was it a coincidence? Was it inevitable?”
The ucpoming DDT show will be held at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.
あぁぁぁぁあ！！8年ぶりかな。懐かしいようで新しい。
彰人君、ディーノさん。二人とも思い出しかない。そして託した遠藤とまさか交わるとは思わなかった。AEWの許可も得たし万全、あ、若手のみなさんお手柔らかに。。フルパワーで行ってみようかな。
あの時マイクを持ったのか、偶然？必然？。 https://t.co/oTY8lknhZX
— 飯伏 幸太 (@ibushi_kota) August 7, 2024
