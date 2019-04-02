Kotto Brazil vs. Jordan Oliver Set for MLW Rise of the Renegades

– Major League Wrestling has announced that Kotto Brazil will face the debuting Jordan Oliver on Thursday for MLW’s Rise of the Renegades card at the Melrose Ballroom. The event will be a MLW Fusion TV taping for BeIN Sports. You can check out the full announcement below:

Kotto Brazil wrestles debuting Jordan Oliver in middleweight action this Thursday in NYC

NEW YORK — After a war of words on Twitter, the “Haitian Sensation” and 19-year old Newburgh NY newcomer Jordan Oliver will step in the ring to settle their social media squabble this Thursday in New York City.

Tickets start at $20 at http://www.MLWTickets.com.

Is Jordan Oliver major league material? We’ll find out this Thursday night as the middleweight division heats up with an explosive encounter signed between Oliver and Brazil.

The Middleweight division is contested up to 205 pounds. As long as fighters are under 205, they can compete in the division.

Oliver has been running his mouth on social media including promising to “slap Kotto down” when he sees him. Now the two will meet at the Melrose Ballroom this Thursday to settle the social media super grudge.

The card has a 7pm start time.

Tickets to witness the event live in New York start at $20 at MLWTickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the events sells out in advance.

